Hilarious post by police on cannabis seizure at St James's Road, Blackburn, prompts flurry of public comments
This is exactly what Blackburn and Darwen Police did earlier this week when they posted a tongue-in-cheek message on their social media page.
The cheeky post claimed that the lack of snow on the roof of a home had made it easier for officers to spot a a full cannabis set-up.
The post read: “Your favourite Task Force team have executed a drugs warrant on St James's Road in Blackburn.
“This was as a result of intelligence received from the community, along with the lack of snow on the roof during the recent cold spell.
“Your intelligence proved to be correct as a full cannabis set-up was found with 80 mature plants being seized, which will be destroyed.”
They went on to answer questions they pre-empted from members of the public, which further read: “Just to save the effort before some of the inevitable comments, I've compiled the answers below;
“Q - "Are these still available?" A - Lol no.
“Q - "Liked and shared, hope I win" A - Great bants.
“Q - "They're only plants, they shouldn't even be illegal" A - But they are illegal.
“Q - "Go and arrest some proper criminals" A - We will, as soon as we've dismantled your illegal cannabis set up.”
They signed the post off saying that had more warrants planned for each day of this week, and to keep your eyes peeled for more updates!
Readers were quick to flood the post with hilarious comments.
One person said there was ‘more life in this comment section than in those plants’, while another added they were ‘crying’.
Another person joked that they should team up with Aldi’s PR team as they would make a ‘beautiful couple for valentines!’
Aldi - over to you!