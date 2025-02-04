A drug dealer was caught with £225,000 worth of cannabis in a suitcase at Preston railway station.

Chuanhua Lin, 40, was spotted “acting suspiciously” as he waited for a train to Glasgow on September 12 last year.

Officers noticed his odd conduct, particularly when he attempted to keep them away from a large suitcase he was carrying.

Growing concerns led to him being detained, and a subsequent search of his suitcase uncovered vacuum-sealed bags containing cannabis worth up to £225,000.

Lin, of Liddesdale Road, Glasgow, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

He was sentenced to six months in prison at Preston Crown Court on January 23.

Investigating Officer, Sgt Marc Books said: “This was a significant arrest and drug seizure by out County Lines Taskforce and I'm pleased to see this sentence given.

"Our teams deploy across the UK to detect and disrupt County Lines activity.

“Officers are skilled at noticing behaviours that will make criminals stand out from everyday passengers and we will ensure they are brought to justice.

“If you are using the rail network to transport drugs, we will find you.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.