Burglary leads to discovery of £80,000 cannabis farm on Moor Hall Street in Preston
Police were called to Moor Hall Street in the early hours of this morning following reports of a burglary.
It was reported four men smashed the front door of a property before leaving the scene in a white transit van.
The van was later found on Lightfoot Lane, where officers discovered and seized eight bags of cannabis plants.
Upon entering the property, officers also found 100 cannabis plants spread across two rooms and the attic.
The farm is estimated to be worth around £80,000m, with each plant potentially values at £800 on the streets.
Officers said no arrests had been made and enquiries were ongoing.