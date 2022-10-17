Highfield Priory School fire: Pictures show the devastation a suspicious blaze caused to a nursery in Fulwood
A Fulwood school suffered a devastating blaze over the weekend, with police later confirming the fire was being treated as suspicious
By Sean Gleaves
19 minutes ago
Updated
17th Oct 2022, 5:26pm
The fire tore through the nursery at Highfield Priory School in Fulwood Row shortly before 7pm on Saturday (October 15).
We sent a photographer to the scene on Monday (October 17) to see what damage the fire – which was later deemed as suspicious – caused.
These were the scenes:
