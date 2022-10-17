News you can trust since 1886
Highfield Priory School fire: Pictures show the devastation a suspicious blaze caused to a nursery in Fulwood

A Fulwood school suffered a devastating blaze over the weekend, with police later confirming the fire was being treated as suspicious

By Sean Gleaves
19 minutes ago
Updated 17th Oct 2022, 5:26pm

The fire tore through the nursery at Highfield Priory School in Fulwood Row shortly before 7pm on Saturday (October 15).

We sent a photographer to the scene on Monday (October 17) to see what damage the fire – which was later deemed as suspicious – caused.

These were the scenes:

1. Highfield Priory School fire

Six fire engines and the aerial ladder platform tackled the blaze through the night, leaving the scene at around 2.20pm on Sunday (October 16).

Photo: Neil Cross

2. Highfield Priory School fire

Lancashire Police later confirmed the fire was being treated as suspicious.

Photo: Neil Cross

3. Highfield Priory School fire

The force added that no-one was in the building at the time and urged anyone with information to get in touch.

Photo: Neil Cross

4. Highfield Priory School fire

Headteacher Jeremy Duke said he was "shocked and saddened by the senseless destruction" but said the school was determined to continue as normal on Monday.

Photo: Neil Cross

