The gates to Highfield Priory School were open this morning as pupils made their way to class, past the charred wreckage of the fire-hit nursery.

Police confirmed the fire is suspicious and an investigation is under way to identify the arsonists who destroyed the building on Saturday evening (October 15).

Six fire engines and the aerial ladder platform tackled the blaze through the night before bringing the blaze under control the following morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

Thankfully, nobody was in the building at the time.

Headteacher Jeremy Duke said he is “shocked and saddened by the senseless destruction” but says the school is determined to continue as normal today.

He added that the nursery will move into the main school building “for the foreseeable future”.

Statement from Highfield Priory School

Headteacher Jeremy Duke said: “The Highfield Community is shocked and saddened by the senseless destruction of its Nursery building.

"The Nursery School will move into the main school building for the foreseeable future and the School and Nursery will be open as normal on Monday morning.

"I would like to thank the Preston Community for its kindness and generosity, with offers of books and toys for the children.