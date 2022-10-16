The fire tore through the nursery at Highfield Priory School in Fulwood Row shortly before 7pm on Saturday (October 15).

Six fire engines and Lancashire’s aerial ladder platform have been battling the blaze overnight, with crews remaining at the scene this morning.

Fire chiefs reported their suspicions to police and detectives are now investigating the fire as suspected arson.

Lancashire Police have confirmed that no one was inside the building at the time and no casualties have been reported.

No arrests have been made at this stage, but an investigation is under way to identify those responsible.

“At this stage, the fire is being treated as suspicious,” said a police spokesman.

"No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

"Thankfully, nobody was in the building at the time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting log number 1139 of October 15.

Will the school reopen next week?

Uncertainty remains over whether Highfield Priory School will open on Monday after the fire engulfed the nursery next to the main building.

Pictures of firefighters at the scene show the nursery building gutted by the flames which tore through it during the night.

The roof has partially collapsed and will need to be rebuilt, whilst fire damage inside the nursery is believed to be severe.

Highfield Priory School has been rated as one of the top five independent prep schools in England by the Sunday Times, and the best in the North West.

The school has been approached for comment.