Higher Walton deceased are named locally as murder suspect remains in custody

Detectives launched a murder investigation after the pair were found dead inside the home in Cann Bridge Street, opposite the Mill Tavern pub, at 1.40pm on Saturday (November 20).

Lancashire Police said officers forced their way into the home in response to concerns for their safety, where they found the pair dead inside.

Their deaths were declared suspicious and a murder investigation was launched.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scene of the murder investigation in Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton

Later that evening, a 35-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of their murders. He remains in custody this afternoon but no charges have been made against him at this stage.

Lancashire Police said the man and woman have yet to be formally identified, but their families have been informed and are being updated on the latest developments in the murder investigation.

Today (Monday, November 22), the pair have been named locally as Anthony Tipping and Tricia Livesey.

Friends, neighbours and the wider community have left floral tributes outside the home, where a Crime Scene Investigation continues

Friends, neighbours and the wider community have left floral tributes outside the home, where a Crime Scene Investigation is ongoing.

Coun Barrie Yates, who lives in Higher Walton and represents the ward of Samlesbury and Walton on South Ribble Council, told the Post how the community has been left in shock.

He said: “We don’t know any details at the moment and police haven’t said anything about what’s happened.

"But Higher Walton is a close knit place, it’s like a family. It’s a friendly place, where most people know each other.

"We don’t see things like this, it’s such a terrible shock and it’s very sad."

You can find more reaction from the scene, including from those who knew the deceased, in our report here.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.