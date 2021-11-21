Man arrested after two people found dead inside house in Higher Walton in South Ribble
Detectives have launched a murder investigation after two people were found dead inside a house in the South Ribble village of Higher Walton.
Police were called at 1.40pm yesterday (November 20) to a concern for the safety of the occupants of a property in Cann Bridge Street in the village, between Preston and Blackburn.
Officers made a forced entry and found a man and a woman dead inside the property in the village, between Preston and Blackburn.
Their deaths are being treated as suspicious and a scene is currently in place.
A 35-year-old local man was arrested last night on suspicion of their murders. He remains in custody at this time.
Police said: "The family of the victims have been made aware of the latest development and are being supported by specially-trained officers.
"Our thoughts remain with them at this time."
A dedicated team of detectives have been assigned to the case and enquiries are ongoing.
Reassurance patrols have been stepped up in the area as a precaution.
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log 0841 of November 20, 2021.