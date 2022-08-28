'Her favourite place to go was Blackpool' - family of woman with ‘the biggest heart and warmest smile’ have paid tribute to her as man is charged with rape and murder
The family of a woman who was murdered in Ashton-under-Lyne have paid tribute to her.
Elizabeth McCann, 26, died at a property on Manchester Road in the Ashton Under Lyne area on Thursday, August 25.
Simon Goold, 51, of Manchester Road, Ashton has been charged with murder, rape and assault by penetration.
He appeared at Manchester Magistrates Court yesterday (Saturday). He is remanded in custody pending his next appearance at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday.
Paying tribute to Elizabeth, her family said: “Elizabeth was a very happy and bubbly young lady, who loved to help everyone.
"She loved to go on walks to places like Hartshead Pike, Dovestones and along the canals. Her favourite place to go was Blackpool, especially at Halloween, to see all the decorations and the costumes people were wearing.
“Elizabeth had the biggest heart anyone could ask for, and the warmest smile. She was taken from us too soon, the world hadn’t gotten to know the love Elizabeth gave. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.”
Elizabeth’s family have asked for privacy whilst they grieve her loss.