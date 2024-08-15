Moment child hit by off-road bike on Preston's Flag Market while waiting in Spud Bros queue
The shocking incident, which occurred at around midday on Wednesday, was captured on video by Food Review Club.
In the footage, two people riding on an off-road bike can be seen cutting through the queue for Spud Bros on the Flag Market.
They hit a young boy as they do so, knocking him to the floor. Luckily police confirmed the child was not injured.
The rider and pillion passenger - who both had their faces covered - continued on without checking on the youngster.
Lancashire Police said they were aware of the incident and confirmed an investigation had been launched.
A spokesman for the force said: “We are aware of a video on social media of an off-road motorbike colliding with a child on the Flag Market in Preston city centre.
“We were called at 12.11pm yesterday (August 14) to a report of a collision. Thankfully, the child was not injured.
“The rider and pillion passenger both left the scene on the motorbike and enquiries are ongoing to find them.”
If you have any information that may help the police, call 101 quoting log number 0576 of August 14.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.