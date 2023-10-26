Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

How were the gang caught?

Kurt Bradshaw, the gang’s kingpin, was spotted behaving suspiciously when police pulled up behind his Volkswagen Scirocco in Blackpool on May 1, 2020.

Officers found a large amount of cannabis in bin liners and an iPhone when they searched the vehicle.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A gang who set up a fake company to distribute drugs during the pandemic have been jailed (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When police attended Bradshaw’s home in Thornton-Cleveleys to conduct a search, his co-defendants Jack Pope, Craig Hollis and Kynan Dawes were all present.

Pope admitted he lived in one of the upstairs bedrooms, and in there officers found two tubs filled with cannabis and a white iPhone.

Hollis said he was Bradshaw’s brother and that he was staying in the ground floor bedroom.

However, he denied responsibility for the cash, cannabis, cash counting machine, mobile phones and snap bags found inside – instead pointing the finger of blame at his sibling.

Cannabis seized during the operation (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hollis, Dawes and Pope all identified a second upstairs bedroom as belonging to Bradshaw.

Inside officers found nearly £25,000 of cannabis, snap bag, scales and drug dealer tick lists.

All four defendants were arrested and released under investigation while enquiries continued.

What did police find during their investigation?

The shoe box which contained cocaine, scales, a knife, two iPhones and an iPad (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Police found the defendant's fingerprints on the packaged drugs found inside Bradshaw’s flat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradshaw and Hollis were re-arrested inside the flat in early November 2020, with further items seized including cannabis, watches, mobile phones and paperwork.

Co-defendant Jessica O’Brien was arrested at her home in Barham Street, Blackpool, with cocaine, scales, snap bags and a white iPhone seized from the property.

Pope and his partner Laura Riding were arrested at their property in Alexandra Road, St Annes.

Drugs paraphernalia seized during the operation (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Items seized included a Nike shoe box which contained cocaine, scales, a knife, two iPhones and an iPad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Examination of Bradshaw’s second phone found that he was using an encrypted handset to run his drug empire.

Drug-dealing related messages were found between Bradshaw and his drug runners, who included his fiancé Tina Sullivan who was saved as ‘The Queen’ on his handset, as well as Lee Watson, and Dianne Banks and her partner Neil Facer.

Bradshaw also had a separate Encrochat handset and was using it to pass details of the OCG’s financial dealings to higher ups.

Encrochat was one of the largest providers of encrypted communications and offered a secure mobile phone instant messaging service, but an international law enforcement team cracked the company’s encryption.

Cash seized during the operation (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evidence obtained outlined that Bradshaw was running the significant operation with the assistance of Nicole Watson – the sister of Lee Watson.

She set up and ran drug dealing rotas, discussed what denominations of cash the group should accept and organised for the dealers to receive documents in their names for the fake company “Rainbow Care Ltd”, which was conceptualised in order to counter the COVID-19 restrictions on movements of individuals.

Det Insp Kirsty Wyatt, of West CID, said: “This was a sophisticated criminal network whose only goal was to flood the west of our county with illegal drugs for their own greed.

“Not only did they use encrypted phones to try and avoid detection, they also went to the extreme lengths of setting up a fake health care company in a bid to stop their dealers being arrested and searched for being out without a valid excuse during the Covid pandemic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as forensic evidence Dawes, who used the aliases Kilo Delta and Superman, was linked to the conspiracy by telephony evidence. He also bought and collected drugs for the OCG.

Pope counted money for the OCG – over £80,000 in one specific two-month period between July and August 2019 – and the home he shared with Riding was also used as a base for collecting drugs.

Sullivan moved cash for the OCG, including £110,000 on one occasion between Lancashire and Wolverhampton, and her name was also found on concept branding for Rainbow Care Ltd.

Banks collected cash for the OCG, grew cannabis, sometimes operated the drugs phone and had some involvement in paying the dealers their ‘wages’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facer operated as a runner for the OCG, once having an issue with his Rainbow Care Ltd paperwork after Bradshaw spelled his name incorrectly.

O’Brien helped prepare and bag the drugs for the OCG.

Lee Watson operated the drugs phone for the OCG.

Hollis and Riding were linked to the conspiracy by messages found on their phones.

How long were the group jailed for?

Riding, 28, of Alexandra Road, St Annes, pleaded guilty to knowingly participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group by assisting in the preparation of cocaine for onward supply at Preston Crown Court earlier this month.

She will be sentenced on January 22, 2024.

Eleven other people were convicted and sentenced for their criminal roles in the OCG earlier this year.

They are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Kurt Bradshaw, 30, of Bedford Road, Thornton-Cleveleys. Convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis. Jailed for 12 years and nine months.

- Nicole Watson, 32, of Meanwood Avenue, Blackpool. Convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine. Jailed for nine years and nine months.

- Lee Watson, 32, of Watson Road Blackpool. Convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine. Jailed for eight years.

- Kynan Dawes, 31, of Ash Street, Blackpool. Convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis. Jailed for seven years and nine months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Jack Pope, 29, of Alexandra Road, Lytham St Annes. Convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis. Jailed for seven years and one month.

- Neil Facer, 54, of Westfield Road, Blackpool. Convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine. Jailed for seven years and one month.

- Dianne Banks, 42, of Westfield Road, Blackpool. Convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis. Jailed for six years and nine months.

- Robert Jones, 36, of North Square, Blackpool. Convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine. Jailed for five years and three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Tina Sullivan, 29, of Bedford Road, Blackpool. Convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine. Jailed for four years and six months.

- Jessica O’Brien, 28, of Barham Street, Blackpool. Convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine. Jailed for four years.

Craig Hollis, 21, of Nutter Road, Thornton-Cleveleys. Convicted of conspiracy to supply cannabis. Received a community order.