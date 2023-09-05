News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Fraudsters attempt to trick Lancashire residents into withdrawing ‘significant amounts of money’

Residents in Lancashire attempted to withdraw “significant amounts of money” from their bank accounts during a phone scam.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 5th Sep 2023, 14:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 14:28 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police said they were investigating three offences of attempted fraud which took place in East Lancashire on Friday, September 1.

All three incidents involved “vulnerable victims” being tricked into withdrawing “significant amounts of money” from their bank accounts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In one of the cases, the caller fraudulently claimed to be from the police and used a spoofed police telephone number.

Residents in Lancashire attempted to withdraw money from their bank accounts during a phone scamResidents in Lancashire attempted to withdraw money from their bank accounts during a phone scam
Residents in Lancashire attempted to withdraw money from their bank accounts during a phone scam
Most Popular
Read More
CCTV appeal after five people break into Walton-le-Dale Primary School

Bank staff prevented any money from being withdrawn and contacted the police in all three incidents.

The first incident happened in Blackburn at 1.27pm, the second in Accrington at 1.33pm and the third in Rawtenstall at 2.09pm.

Officers said no arrests had been made and enquiries were ongoing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “It is important to stress that genuine police officers will never ask for your bank details or money.

“If you get a phone call from someone saying they are from the police or the bank do not provide your account details or hand over any cash.

“If you are ever unsure about the identity of an officer, always us on 101.

“We would also ask that the public check in on their relatives or elderly neighbours and if they are unsure or suspicious of anything, then us on 101.”