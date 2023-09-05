Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said they were investigating three offences of attempted fraud which took place in East Lancashire on Friday, September 1.

All three incidents involved “vulnerable victims” being tricked into withdrawing “significant amounts of money” from their bank accounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In one of the cases, the caller fraudulently claimed to be from the police and used a spoofed police telephone number.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents in Lancashire attempted to withdraw money from their bank accounts during a phone scam

Bank staff prevented any money from being withdrawn and contacted the police in all three incidents.

The first incident happened in Blackburn at 1.27pm, the second in Accrington at 1.33pm and the third in Rawtenstall at 2.09pm.

Officers said no arrests had been made and enquiries were ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “It is important to stress that genuine police officers will never ask for your bank details or money.

“If you get a phone call from someone saying they are from the police or the bank do not provide your account details or hand over any cash.

“If you are ever unsure about the identity of an officer, always us on 101.