CCTV appeal after five people break into Walton-le-Dale Primary School

Police were called to a report of a burglary at Walton-le-Dale Primary School in Severn Drive at around 11pm on Thursday, August 31.

It was reported that up to five people had broken into the school before running off towards Duddle Lane before officers arrived.

Detectives on Tuesday (September 5) launched a CCTV appeal and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Do you recognise these people? Officers want to speak to them following a burglary at Walton-le-Dale Primary School (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “I appreciate the stills aren’t that great, but if you saw anybody matching the images please get in touch via 101 or email [email protected]

“The bags they are carrying look quite distinctive so hopefully they would stand out if somebody saw them being carried down the road at that time of night.