CCTV appeal after five people break into Walton-le-Dale Primary School

A CCTV appeal has been launched after five people broke into a primary school near Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 5th Sep 2023, 13:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 13:50 BST
Police were called to a report of a burglary at Walton-le-Dale Primary School in Severn Drive at around 11pm on Thursday, August 31.

It was reported that up to five people had broken into the school before running off towards Duddle Lane before officers arrived.

Detectives on Tuesday (September 5) launched a CCTV appeal and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Do you recognise these people? Officers want to speak to them following a burglary at Walton-le-Dale Primary School (Credit: Lancashire Police)Do you recognise these people? Officers want to speak to them following a burglary at Walton-le-Dale Primary School (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Do you recognise these people? Officers want to speak to them following a burglary at Walton-le-Dale Primary School (Credit: Lancashire Police)
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “I appreciate the stills aren’t that great, but if you saw anybody matching the images please get in touch via 101 or email [email protected]

“The bags they are carrying look quite distinctive so hopefully they would stand out if somebody saw them being carried down the road at that time of night.

“The items taken from the school will have to be replaced from the budget for the school, taking it away from other things the children need for their education.”