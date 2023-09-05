CCTV appeal after five people break into Walton-le-Dale Primary School
Police were called to a report of a burglary at Walton-le-Dale Primary School in Severn Drive at around 11pm on Thursday, August 31.
It was reported that up to five people had broken into the school before running off towards Duddle Lane before officers arrived.
Detectives on Tuesday (September 5) launched a CCTV appeal and urged anyone with information to come forward.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “I appreciate the stills aren’t that great, but if you saw anybody matching the images please get in touch via 101 or email [email protected]
“The bags they are carrying look quite distinctive so hopefully they would stand out if somebody saw them being carried down the road at that time of night.
“The items taken from the school will have to be replaced from the budget for the school, taking it away from other things the children need for their education.”