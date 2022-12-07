Ford Transit driver who crashed on Bay Gateway at Lancaster refused tests for drink or drugs
A number of drivers refused to provide a specimen of blood or breath to police who suspected they had been drink or drug driving this weekend.
These included a Ford Transit driver who was involved in a collision at around 7pm on Saturday (December 3) near the Bay Gateway at Lancaster.
His vehicle collided with the barrier close to junction 34 of the M6, ending up on the embankment near the Gateway.
He was taken to hospital, where he refused to give consent for his blood to be tested for alcohol or drugs.
He has since been reported for summons to court.
At around 11pm, also on Saturday, a woman was arrested after her vehicle collided with the central reservation on the M61 close to the Rivington service station.
The woman refused to do a breath test at the roadside and was arrested.
She has since been charged with failing to provide a specimen and is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on January 19.
Police are now a fortnight into their Christmas clampdown on drink and drug-driving and will continue to be seen out and about at checkpoints, and stopping people where intelligence suggests they may be driving under the influence.
If you’re driving over Christmas you may be stopped and, if officers have reason to believe you are driving while impaired, asked to provide a breath or blood sample.
If you’re following the law and aren’t driving under the influence, you have nothing to worry about, said police.