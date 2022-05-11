Accrington Stanley FC and Fleetwood Town FC played a League One match at the Wham Stadium on December 4, 2021.
During the second half, a fan from the away end spat at an Accrington Stanley player as he was taking a throw-in.
The offence was seen by stewards and the match referee, with the fan being detained and arrested.
Lennie Lake, 18, of Hamlet Road, Fleetwood, was given summons to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (May 10) for assault.
He pleaded guilty and was given a fine of £184, costs of £85 and a surcharge of £34.
He was also issued with a three year football banning order.
What is a football banning order?
A football banning order (FBO) bans someone from going to football matches for a set period of time.