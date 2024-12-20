Lancashire Police paid out more than £768,000 in compensation for claims made against the force in the past five years, it has been revealed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures obtained by Public Interest Lawyers via Freedom of Information (FOI) requests found that 771 claims were lodged against Lancashire Constabulary since 2019.

The claims have cost the force a total of £768,345.37, with the highest amount coming in 2020/21, when the force handed over £294,991.62 to successful claimants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2019/2020, 98 claims were lodged against the Lancashire force, the second-lowest number of claims over the past five years. A year later (2020/2021), this number fell to 76 claims.

Claims made against Lancashire Police between 2019 and 2024 | Public Interest Lawyers

Since then, claims have steadily risen with 125 against the force in 2021/2022 and 158 in 2022/2023.

But the past 12 months has seen claims against Lancashire Police nearly double, with a total of 314 submitted in 2023/2024.

Compensation claims are often put in against a police force if someone feels they have been mistreated or if they feel the police abused their position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police paid out more than £768,000 in compensation for claims made against the force in the past five years, it has been revealed. Image courtesy of Iain Gould- Actions Against the Police Solicitor (https://iaingould.co.uk) | Iain Gould

Claims against Lancashire Police

Based on figures gathered from Lancashire Police, the top five reasons for claims against the force have been revealed.

Alarmingly, claims for unlawful arrests and wrongful imprisonments were the most common reason for claims in the last five years - a total of 241 claims.

Damage, which can include forced entries into properties and motor-based claims, also ranked high with 176 claims against the force.

There were also 112 personal injury claims, which can include both public claims and employer liability claims brought internally by police officers and staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other claims included 81 for ‘pure economic loss’ and 39 data protection claims - which can include the mishandling of an individual’s personal data.

The claims have cost the force a total of £768,345.37, with the highest amount coming in 2020/21, when the force handed over £294,991.62 to successful claimants. | Public Interest Lawyers

Speaking to Public Interest Lawyers, JF Law solicitor Lucy Parker said: "The number of claims made against police forces in the UK shines a light on a crucial issue and highlights the importance of holding institutions accountable.

“Potential reasons to claim may include wrongful arrest, assault, malicious prosecution, or negligence however, it's crucial to remember that each case is unique.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Reasons such as property damage and forced entry by police, without lawful justification, are serious matters and can constitute a significant breach of an individual's rights.

“If you believe the police have wronged you, it's essential to seek legal advice promptly to understand your options and potential outcomes."

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.