Officers from British Transport Police (BTP) were called out to the incident at the station at 9am yesterday.

The man had allegedly been abusive towards staff and then crossed the railway tracks.

A spokesman for BTP said: "He was arrested and later charged with being drunk and disorderly and railway trespass. He has been bailed to court in July."

Drunk man who walked across tracks at Preston railway station is arrested.

Later in the day at the station another a man was arrested after causing problems on a train from Blackpool.

Officers from BTP were called to the station at 6.40pm yesterday to meet the train coming from Blackpool North railway station.

They were responding to reports of a 'drunk male causing problems'.

A spokesman for BTP said: "He was ejected from the station, but came back swearing at officers."