Police spotted James Morrison driving a red Nissan Juke with false plates in the early hours of Sunday morning (August 20).

The 26-year-old led police on a high-speed chase on the M55 and M6 after failing to stop.

When he eventually stopped on the first lane of the M6 near Garstang, Morrison nearly caused a van to crash.

A drunk driver led police on a high-speed chase through Lancashire

He also swapped seats with a passenger in an attempt to dupe police.

Morrison was subsequently found to be almost twice the legal drink drive limit, Blackpool Magistrates heard on Monday (August 21).

He admitted dangerous driving, drink-driving and disqualified driving.

Morrison, of Rusland Avenue, Blackpool, will appear at Preston Crown Court on October 2 for sentencing.

He was bailed with a curfew in the meantime.

Prosecutor Jackie Partington said: “This was prolonged dangerous driving.