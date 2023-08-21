The 54-year-old was killed on the Preston bound carriageway, between junctions 26 (for Orrell and the M58) and 27 (Standish), at around 9.15am (Sunday, August 20).

Emergency services attended and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Merseyside Police, the force investigating the fatal collision, said the LGV driver stopped at the scene and is helping with enquires. No one has been arrested.

The section of motorway was closed for most of the day while emergency services dealt with the tragic incident before reopening at around 9pm.

Any drivers with dash camera footage which may have captured the incident are asked to get in touch with police to assist the investigation.

Chief Inspector Simon Owen said: “We can confirm that sadly a woman has died following a collision on the M6 this morning, and our thoughts and condolences are very much with the family.

“Her next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specialist Family Liaison Officers.

“An investigation into the collision has been launched and would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to please contact us.

"Any footage, or information, could be vital in establishing what happened.”