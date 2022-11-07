News you can trust since 1886
Driver stopped by police on M6 near Garstang had cannabis in car and was drug driving

A driver stopped by police on the M6 near Garstang had cannabis and was drug driving.

By Michelle Blade
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted one day ago: “Vehicle stopped on the M6 near Garstang. Driver dealt with for possession of cannabis and a positive drug wipe for cannabis.

“Forensic evidence secured for analysis.

Drivers caught and convicted of drug-driving can receive a minimum 12-month driving ban; a criminal record; an unlimited fine; up to six months in prison.

Vehicle stopped on the M6 near Garstang. Picture from Lancs Road Police.

Drivers will also have a licence endorsement which will last for 11 years.

The cannabis found by police when they stopped a vehicle on the M6 near Garstang. Picture from Lancs Road Police.