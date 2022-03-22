Driver arrested and drug paraphernalia seized after car pulled over by police in Preston

A driver was arrested after they failed a roadside drug test in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 6:52 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 6:52 pm

Police spotted drug paraphernalia inside a car after they stopped it in the Preston area.

The driver was promptly arrested after providing a positive drug wipe.

In a Tweet posted at 6pm on Tuesday (March 22), police said they “failed to provide an evidential sample in custody”

They were subsequently charged to attend court.

Police launched Operation Vanquish – an initiative that targets those who use the county’s roads for criminality - on March 1.

A driver was arrested after they failed a roadside drug test in Preston. (Credit: Lancashire Police)