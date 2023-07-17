Convicted drug dealer sentenced to 15 years in jail believed to be hiding in Preston
A convicted drug dealer who was sentenced to 15 years in prison is believed to be on the run in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 12:54 BST
Christopher Chambers is wanted on a crown court warrant.
In June, the 31-year-old was sentenced in his absence to 15 years in prison by a judge at Durham Crown Court.
It followed a conviction for the supply of Class A drugs.
He is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with brown hair.
Anyone with information should call 01772 209940, 101, or email [email protected]