Wyre & Preston North MP Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Convicted drug dealer sentenced to 15 years in jail believed to be hiding in Preston

A convicted drug dealer who was sentenced to 15 years in prison is believed to be on the run in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 12:54 BST

Christopher Chambers is wanted on a crown court warrant.

In June, the 31-year-old was sentenced in his absence to 15 years in prison by a judge at Durham Crown Court.

It followed a conviction for the supply of Class A drugs.

Have you seen Christopher Chambers? He is wanted on a crown court warrant (Credit: Lancashire Police)Have you seen Christopher Chambers? He is wanted on a crown court warrant (Credit: Lancashire Police)
He is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with brown hair.

Anyone with information should call 01772 209940, 101, or email [email protected]