A group of men are wanted by police after a brawl in Darwen led to a man in his 30s suffering a serious head injury.

A man in his 30s remains in hospital a month after the fight involving two groups of men in the town centre on Saturday, October 12.

Police were called to the scene in Church Street at 11.46pm where the man was found seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Two men aged 24 and 21, both from Darwen, were later arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault.

Lancashire Police have now shared a CCTV appeal and are asking anyone who recognises the men pictured to get in touch.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Do you recognise the men in the CCTV stills? We want to speak to them after a man was seriously assaulted in Darwen.

“As part of our ongoing investigation, we need your help identifying the men in the CCTV stills.

“We appreciate some of the images aren’t the best, however they are the best we have at this time. We are confident if you know the men, you will be able to recognise them.”

Lancashire Police are appealing for anyone who recognises the men to contact the force as soon as possible | Lancashire Police

DC Amelia Nethell, of East CID, added: “This incident has resulted in a man sustaining a serious head injury. Such is the seriousness of that injury, he remains in hospital over a month later.

“Although we continue to make progress in the investigation, we are asking for the public’s help in identifying the men in the CCTV stills. If you recognise any of them, we would ask that you contact the police as soon as possible.

“I am also appealing for anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage covering Darwen town centre in the minutes after the incident to make contact with us.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to email or call police on 101, quoting log 1435 of October 12, 2024.