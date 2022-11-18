Darwen man wanted for assault and breaching court order
Police have launched a public appeal to help find a wanted man from Darwen.
By Sean Gleaves
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
18th Nov 2022, 2:50pm
Emile Nicol is wanted for assault and breaching a court order, police said.
The 25-year-old is around 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, with short dark hair and stubble.
He has dots tattooed on his knuckles.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “This is wanted man Emile Nicol – do you know where he is?
“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or email [email protected]”