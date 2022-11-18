News you can trust since 1886
Darwen man wanted for assault and breaching court order

Police have launched a public appeal to help find a wanted man from Darwen.

By Sean Gleaves
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Nov 2022, 2:50pm

Emile Nicol is wanted for assault and breaching a court order, police said.

The 25-year-old is around 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, with short dark hair and stubble.

He has dots tattooed on his knuckles.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “This is wanted man Emile Nicol – do you know where he is?

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or email [email protected]

Emile Nicol is wanted for assault and breaching a court order (Credit: Lancashire Police)