Daniel Godkin, 32, of no fixed address, appeared at Crown Court on February 14 for a pre-trial hearing faced with three charges. These were that he had attempted to engage in sexual communication with a child, caused a child under 13 to watch sexual activity, and that he escaped from lawful custody.

Godkin pleaded guilty to the last two counts, whilst the sexual communication charge was left to lie on file. A sentencing hearing was set for March 28 but it has been moved until April 25, as the pre-sentence report was not ready.

What does left to lie on the file mean?

Daniel Godkin is led away from Preston Magistrates Court after being remanded in custody. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

If a defendant has been charged with more than one offence, they may wish to offer a guilty plea to some of the counts they faces if the remaining counts against him will not be pursued.

Those counts which are not pursued can, by agreement between the prosecution and judge, be ‘left to lie on the file’ without any verdict being entered, and they will not be considered in the sentence.

That means that the prosecution may only revive and proceed on those counts in wholly exceptional circumstances, for example if another crime is committed in future.

Daniel Godkin, who jumped into the River Ribble to escape police over child sex charges, is to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court next month.

When did Daniel Godkin first hit the headlines?

On Friday, January 13, Godkin, who was wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation, leaped into the freezing River Ribble at around 7am to evade police.

Emergency services, including a fire service rescue boat and police helicopter, were called to the riverside near Ashbridge Nursery in London Road to find him.

Later that afternoon, officers confirmed that Godkin had been found in Walton-le-Dale, and they thanked the public for sharing their search appeals.

At that point, police had not revealed what Daniel was wanted for.

When did Godkin first appear in court?

When Godkin appeared at magistrates on January 16, the court heard the three charges he was facing, although he did not enter a plea.