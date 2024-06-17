Windows smashed AGAIN in latest attack on Poulton Cube bar
Another 11 windows were smashed at The Cube in Breck Road, Poulton in the early hours of the morning - the fifth time the venue has been damaged in recent months.
No one has been arrested in connection with the latest assault on the bar, but an investigation is under way, said Lancashire Police.
The force has arrested a number of people in connection with previous attacks which the force described as ‘targeted’.
On June 4, a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a building and conspiracy to commit arson.
The teenager was the fifth suspect to be arrested in connection with The Cube attacks. Four others - aged 21, 27, 48 and 19 - had previously been arrested on suspicion of arson, criminal damage and theft of a motor vehicle. They were bailed pending further investigations.
Previous incidents have seen a gang of masked thugs armed with baseball bats caught on CCTV smashing the bar’s windows. In March, another incident saw five men get out of a 4X4 and attempt to set fire to the building.
Why is The Cube being targeted?
Lancashire Police say they are not aware of a motive for the attacks but believe the damage is targeted. There is not believed to be a wider threat to the community or other local businesses.
An investigation is ongoing and extra patrols from the Neighbourhood Policing Team will continue in the area, added the force.
A police spokesperson said: “Some criminal damage to the windows has been reported and is under investigation.
“Any information about the attacks on the Cube, please contact 101 quoting log 0153 of June 17. Alternatively, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”