Breaking

Windows smashed AGAIN in latest attack on Poulton Cube bar

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 17th Jun 2024, 11:12 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2024, 11:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A bar repeatedly targeted by vandals and arsonists was attacked again overnight.

Another 11 windows were smashed at The Cube in Breck Road, Poulton in the early hours of the morning - the fifth time the venue has been damaged in recent months.

11 windows were smashed overnight in the latest 'targeted attack' on The Cube bar in Breck Road, Poulton11 windows were smashed overnight in the latest 'targeted attack' on The Cube bar in Breck Road, Poulton
11 windows were smashed overnight in the latest 'targeted attack' on The Cube bar in Breck Road, Poulton | The Gazette

No one has been arrested in connection with the latest assault on the bar, but an investigation is under way, said Lancashire Police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The force has arrested a number of people in connection with previous attacks which the force described as ‘targeted’.

On June 4, a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a building and conspiracy to commit arson.

Keep updated with the latest Blackpool headlines with our free newsletter email.

Rated 5 on April 16.Rated 5 on April 16.
Rated 5 on April 16. | Google

The teenager was the fifth suspect to be arrested in connection with The Cube attacks. Four others - aged 21, 27, 48 and 19 - had previously been arrested on suspicion of arson, criminal damage and theft of a motor vehicle. They were bailed pending further investigations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Previous incidents have seen a gang of masked thugs armed with baseball bats caught on CCTV smashing the bar’s windows. In March, another incident saw five men get out of a 4X4 and attempt to set fire to the building.

For the latest Blackpool breaking news, sport and culture sign up for our Gazette newsletter.

CCTV still of the car used by the offenders in a previous assault on The Cube in Breck Road in April. (Credit: Lancashire Police)CCTV still of the car used by the offenders in a previous assault on The Cube in Breck Road in April. (Credit: Lancashire Police)
CCTV still of the car used by the offenders in a previous assault on The Cube in Breck Road in April. (Credit: Lancashire Police) | Lancashire Police

Why is The Cube being targeted?

Lancashire Police say they are not aware of a motive for the attacks but believe the damage is targeted. There is not believed to be a wider threat to the community or other local businesses.

An investigation is ongoing and extra patrols from the Neighbourhood Policing Team will continue in the area, added the force.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “Some criminal damage to the windows has been reported and is under investigation.

“Any information about the attacks on the Cube, please contact 101 quoting log 0153 of June 17. Alternatively, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Related topics:PoultonLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice