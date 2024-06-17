Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A bar repeatedly targeted by vandals and arsonists was attacked again overnight.

Another 11 windows were smashed at The Cube in Breck Road, Poulton in the early hours of the morning - the fifth time the venue has been damaged in recent months.

11 windows were smashed overnight in the latest 'targeted attack' on The Cube bar in Breck Road, Poulton | The Gazette

No one has been arrested in connection with the latest assault on the bar, but an investigation is under way, said Lancashire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force has arrested a number of people in connection with previous attacks which the force described as ‘targeted’.

On June 4, a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a building and conspiracy to commit arson.

Rated 5 on April 16. | Google

The teenager was the fifth suspect to be arrested in connection with The Cube attacks. Four others - aged 21, 27, 48 and 19 - had previously been arrested on suspicion of arson, criminal damage and theft of a motor vehicle. They were bailed pending further investigations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous incidents have seen a gang of masked thugs armed with baseball bats caught on CCTV smashing the bar’s windows. In March, another incident saw five men get out of a 4X4 and attempt to set fire to the building.

CCTV still of the car used by the offenders in a previous assault on The Cube in Breck Road in April. (Credit: Lancashire Police) | Lancashire Police

Why is The Cube being targeted?

Lancashire Police say they are not aware of a motive for the attacks but believe the damage is targeted. There is not believed to be a wider threat to the community or other local businesses.

An investigation is ongoing and extra patrols from the Neighbourhood Policing Team will continue in the area, added the force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “Some criminal damage to the windows has been reported and is under investigation.