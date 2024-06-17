Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two teens from Preston have been arrested after a lollipop man was assaulted in Fulwood.

The lollipop man was assaulted by youths riding antisocially on a scrambler bike in Black Bull Lane at 3:34pm on Wednesday (June 12).

The victim, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital with fractured ribs.

A 13-year-old boy from Preston has now been charged with section 18 – causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has been remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court today.

He cannot be named for legal reasons, and Lancashire Police are urging the public to refrain from naming him, so as not to impair their investigation.

A 15-year-old boy from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. He remains in custody.

Lancashire Police continue to appeal for information and footage that can assist our enquiries.

A police spokesman said: “We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam or video footage from around the time of this incident that could help us.

“We are also appealing for information on the whereabouts of the scrambler-style bike pictured, in connection with our investigation.

“We know that people will be appalled by the news of this assault, but we want to reassure you that we continue to have a dedicated team of officers investigating.