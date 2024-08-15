Man charged with number of offences including burglary after targeting St Thomas Road in Preston
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man was charged with a number of offences after targeting a residential street in Preston.
Christopher Booth, 37, of no fixed address, was arrested in the city on Wednesday afternoon (August 14).
The burglaries and attempted burglaries were all reported in the St Thomas Road area on July 11.
Booth was charged with eleven offences in total after consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.
He was remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.