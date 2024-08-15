Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A driver lost control on a tight bend, overturned and crashed through a garden hedge in Walton Summit last night.

Police and fire crews were called to the scene of the wreck in Kellet Lane at around 8pm last night.

The driver of the Mini Cooper reportedly fled before emergency services arrived to find the abandoned car on its roof in a garden.

Lancashire Police said the crash was ‘damage-only’ and no further details were provided.

Residents reported a police helicopter circling the area around Walton Summit, Bamber Bridge and Clayton Brook in the evening, but it’s not clear whether the search was related to the crash.

Lancashire Police were approached for further details.