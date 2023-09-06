Dangerous Leyland teenager who left man with 'life-changing injuries' after stabbing him in eye jailed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services were called after a man in his 20s was stabbed outside the Spar store in Leyland Lane at around 7.40pm on April 21.
He suffered wounds to his head and body and was taken to hospital where he was treated for “life-changing injuries”.
A 17-year-old boy from Leyland – who cannot be named for legal reasons – was charged with attempted murder following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.
He was sentenced to six years immediate custody with a further three years extended licence period after appearing at Preston Crown Court on Monday (September 4).
Det Insp Paul Mulrooney, of South CID, said: “This case very clearly highlights the real-life consequences of carrying a knife.
“The victim has been left with life-changing injuries and his attacker with a significant custodial sentence for somebody so young.
“I hope anybody thinking of carrying a knife will take note of this and realise the life-changing consequences of that decision.
“Lancashire Police take a zero tolerance approach to all forms of knife crime and we will take the appropriate action against anyone caught carrying a weapon.”