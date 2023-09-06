Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four men armed with baseball bats broke into a garage in Heys Hunt Avenue before stealing an electric bike at around 4.20am on Tuesday (September 5).

A group of youths were arrested nearby after trying to leave the area in a taxi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two boys from Preston, aged 14 and 15, were later charged with burglary.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three teenagers were charged after a "high value electric bike" was stolen from a garage in Leyland

Another boy, aged 15 and also from Preston, was charged with aggravated burglary.

All three were set to appear at Preston Youth Court on Wednesday (September 6).