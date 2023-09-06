News you can trust since 1886
Three Preston teenagers charged after burglars armed with baseball bats steal ‘high value electric bike’ in Leyland

Three teenagers were charged after burglars armed with baseball bats stole a “high value electric bike” from a garage in Leyland.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 12:35 BST
Four men armed with baseball bats broke into a garage in Heys Hunt Avenue before stealing an electric bike at around 4.20am on Tuesday (September 5).

A group of youths were arrested nearby after trying to leave the area in a taxi.

Two boys from Preston, aged 14 and 15, were later charged with burglary.

Three teenagers were charged after a "high value electric bike" was stolen from a garage in Leyland
Another boy, aged 15 and also from Preston, was charged with aggravated burglary.

All three were set to appear at Preston Youth Court on Wednesday (September 6).

Lancashire Police recently launched Operation Defender, a force-wide campaign funded by Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Andrew Snowden, to crackdown on residential burglary.It aims to locate and arrest offenders, take positive action to reduce residential burglary through crime prevention advice, and safeguard and support victims of crime.

