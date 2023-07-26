CSI and police set up cordon following reports of ‘stabbing’ in flat above Co-Op store in Leyland
Crime scene investigators were spotted near a Co-Op store in Leyland following reports of a “stabbing” in a flat located above the shop.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Jul 2023, 14:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 14:31 BST
Police taped off an area outside the Co-Op store in Dunkirk Lane on Wednesday morning (July 26) following reports of a serious incident.
Local residents reported there had been a stabbing in a flat located above the shop, but this has not yet been confirmed by police.
Crime scene investigators were spotted leaving the building with evidence bags as detectives investigated the incident.
The Post has approached Lancashire Police for more information.