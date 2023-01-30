When did the first offence take place?

Ajmal Sattar committed the first offence at around 11am on September 6 at an address on Griffin Street.

The victim, an 82-year-old woman, was confronted by an unknown man after she answered a knock at her door.

The man said he was enquiring about a deceased person who used to live on the street and asked if he could have a pen and paper to leave a note.

After the victim went to find a pen and paper, Sattar sat in in her armchair uninvited before asking for a drink.

He then stole cash from her purse which was in the living room while the victim was distracted before making his excuses and leaving.

When did the second offence take place?

Ajmal Sattar, a distraction burglar who targeted elderly residents in Blackburn, has been jailed for six years (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Sattar conned his way into the home of the 78-year-old victim in Pendle Drive, Blackburn, on September 17.

He said he was leaving a note for a neighbour due to a death in their family and asked to borrow a pen and paper.

He only got as far as the hallway before being disturbed by the next door neighbours who were returning home.

Sattar subsequently left empty-handed.

When did the third offence take place?

Sattar used the same distraction technique on a 72-year-old victim at a house in Cutler Close on September 22.

When the victim went inside to get him the stationary, Sattar followed her into the house and asked her for a drink.

Whilst she was distracted, he stole a purse containing cash and personal items.

Sattar was arrested soon after the offence took place but answered no comment to all questions put to him.

How long was he jailed for?

Sattar, 52, of Great Bolton Street, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary and was jailed at Preston Crown Court last week.

He was jailed for six years.

What did Lancashire Police say?

PC Mark Bewley, of the East Target Team, said: “Sattar is a callous and cowardly offender who deliberately targeted vulnerable residents.

“I welcome the sentence handed down by the court, which reflects the seriousness and impact of Sattar’s offending on the communities in which he operated.”

Andrew Snowden, Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, added: “Cracking down on burglary and robbery is a priority in my Police and Crime Plan for Lancashire and I am funding Op Defender to support the Constabulary’s efforts to proactively target prolific offenders.

"We all have the right to feel safe in our own homes and I am keen to ensure that anyone found guilty of this type of crime feels the full force of the law, has their day in court and is put behind bars.

“I am pleased to see the results in this case and I will continue to support the Constabulary in taking the fight to criminals and keeping Lancashire residents safe."