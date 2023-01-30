41-year-old Jason Brian sent what he thought was a 13-year-old girl a pornographic image on May 6, 2022.

Little did he know, he had in fact sent the image to an undercover police officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still thinking he was communicating with the child, Brian moved the conversation to Snapchat and told the girl he was going to perform a sex act.

Jason Brian, 41, tried to get two 13-year-old girls to engage in sexual acts (Credit: Lancashire Police)

An investigation found Brian, then living at Rutland Street in Blackburn, was the man responsible for sending the messages.

He was arrested, answered no comment in interview and was released while investigations continued.

On July 22, Brian sent a message asking what he thought was a 13-year-old girl if she wanted to have phone sex.

However, he was again messaging an undercover agent.

He then requested the child to move the conversation onto a different social media platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When that was declined, Brian rang what he thought was the 13-year-old girl’s number three times in an attempt to have phone sex with her.

He then messaged the girl encouraging her to perform a sex act.

Brian was arrested and his phone was seized.

When his phone was examined, officers found 391 indecent images of children, of which 51 were the most serious examples of child abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian was interviewed and admitted that he had downloaded the indecent images of children from a social media site.

He admitted that he viewed the images for sexual gratification and that he had searched the internet for indecent images of children for sexual purposes.

He was charged with attempting to cause a child to watch/look at an image of sexual activity; attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child; attempting to cause a female aged 13 or over to engage in sexual activity; and making and possessing indecent images of children.

He was jailed for 28 months at Preston Crown Court last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, limiting his access to the internet, and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

DC Jane Gregson, of the OCAIT, said: “Brian is an individual who poses a risk to children via his inappropriate use of the internet.

“I welcome the sentence handed down by the court.