Considerable force would have been needed to strike the fatal knife blow that killed teenager Matthew Daulby, a murder trial was told.

Home Office pathologist Dr Alison Armour was giving evidence at the trial of Thomas Dures at Preston Crown Court.

Dures, 21, of Whalley Drive, Aughton, denies murdering Matthew, of Lydiate, near Maghull.

Matthew Daulby, 19, died after being stabbed during an altercation in Ormskirk | Lancs Police/Google

Dures also denies violent disorder, causing grievous bodily harm to a second man, and unlawfully wounding a third.

The court has heard that the tragic case involved a "brief but brutal" clash between two rival groups in Ormskirk town centre in July 2023.

Matthew was stabbed in the incident and later died in hospital. The prosecution claims that Dures struck the fatal blow.

Dr Armour confirmed that the cause of death was a single stab wound in the centre of Matthew's chest.

It damaged his breast bone as it went between his ribs and punctured his heart. Asked what amount of force would have been needed, she replied it would require "considerable" force to damage the bone.

She revealed that she had considered whether the wound - less than 3cm long, was actually two becauses of its shape. But it was impossible to find a second wound and medical intervention by doctors who battled to save Matthew's life also complicated matters.

She had concluded that there was only one wound. Dr Armour also told the trial of wounds to Matthew's head.

There were two wounds above his ear consistent with having been caused by a knife, and a further wound on his forehead.

That was thought to have been caused by another man wielding a sock containing a stone.

Dr Armour said the blow would have caused Matthew some pain, but it was the knife wound that caused him to collapse and later die.

She could not say for certain in which order his injuries occurred.

The trial before Recorder of Preston Judge Robert Altham is expected to last up to three weeks in total.