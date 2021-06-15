Colne driver who nearly hit police car after drinking 'six pints and two shots' charged
A drink-driver who narrowly avoided a head-on collision with a police car in Colne has been charged.
The motorist was pulled over after nearly hitting a police car in Colne as he was giving his friend a lift home in May.
After reportedly admitting they had drunk "six pints and two shots", the driver was breathalysed at the scene and gave a reading of 90 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35.
Today (June 15), officers confirmed Shahbaz Rashid, of The Crescent, Colne, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when above the legal alcohol limit.
The 30-year-old appeared at Blackburn Magistrates' Court yesterday (June 14) where he was disqualified from driving for 21 months.
Rashid was also ordered to pay a £346 fine, £85 in costs and a £35 victim surcharge.
