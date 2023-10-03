Chorley rugby player left with fractured eye socket after being punched during Blackpool match
The incident occurred during the Blackpool v Chorley RUFC game on Saturday, September 16.
The victim, who was playing for Chorley at the time, suffered a fractured eye socket after he was punched in the face.
The match was played at Blackpool’s Fleetwood Road ground.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are asking for witnesses – in particular spectators at that game – to come forward.
“We also want to hear from anyone who might have been filming the match on their phone.”
Anyone with information should call 101 or email 600[email protected], quoting log number 0884 of September 16.