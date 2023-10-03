Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident occurred during the Blackpool v Chorley RUFC game on Saturday, September 16.

The victim, who was playing for Chorley at the time, suffered a fractured eye socket after he was punched in the face.

The match was played at Blackpool’s Fleetwood Road ground.

A rugby player was attacked during a Blackpool v Chorley match (Credit: Google)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are asking for witnesses – in particular spectators at that game – to come forward.

“We also want to hear from anyone who might have been filming the match on their phone.”