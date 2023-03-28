The 31-year-old, from Chorley, was taken into custody after reportedly brandishing a baton during a dispute with another driver in Moor Road at around 4pm on Sunday (March 26).

Police have now named the van driver as Matthew Winstanley, of no fixed address. He has been charged with threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place and dangerous driving.

He was also charged with a separate offence of breaching a restraining order.

He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, March 28).

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 4pm after it was alleged the driver of a small white van had produced a baton and threatened another motorist.

“A man was later arrested in connection with the investigation.

