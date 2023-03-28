News you can trust since 1886
Chorley road rage van driver charged after threatening motorist with baton

A van driver has been charged after road rage saw him allegedly threaten another motorist with a weapon in Chorley.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 28th Mar 2023, 10:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 10:44 BST

The 31-year-old, from Chorley, was taken into custody after reportedly brandishing a baton during a dispute with another driver in Moor Road at around 4pm on Sunday (March 26).

Police have now named the van driver as Matthew Winstanley, of no fixed address. He has been charged with threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place and dangerous driving.

He was also charged with a separate offence of breaching a restraining order.

Matthew Winstanley, 31, from Chorley, has been charged with threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place and dangerous driving
He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, March 28).

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 4pm after it was alleged the driver of a small white van had produced a baton and threatened another motorist.

“A man was later arrested in connection with the investigation.

“Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Matthew Winstanley, 31, of no fixed address, has been charged with threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place and dangerous driving.

"He was also charged with a separate offence of breaching a restraining order.

"He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, March 28).”