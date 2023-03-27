The van driver, from Chorley, was taken into custody after reportedly brandishing the weapon during a dispute with another motorist in Moor Road at around 4pm on Sunday (March 26).

No injuries were reported and Lancashire Police said it was being treated as an ‘isolated incident'.

The force has not said at this stage what type of weapon the man was wielding or what offence he was arrested on suspicion of.

The 31-year-old van driver, from Chorley, was taken into custody after reportedly brandishing the weapon during a dispute with another motorist in Moor Road, Chorley at around 4pm on Sunday (March 26)

Lancashire Police have been approached for further details on the incident and an update on the man’s arrest.

In a post on Facebook, PC Rik Nicol appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to get in touch.

In a post on the Chorley Police Facebook page, the force said: “On Sunday, March 26, at around 4pm hours, officers from Chorley Police responded to a report of an incident on Moor Road whereby a driver of a small white van produced a weapon and threatened another motorist.

“We would like to reassure the community that this is an isolated incident and we have arrested a 31-year-old male from Chorley in connection with the offence.