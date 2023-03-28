News you can trust since 1886
Porsche wrecked in A6 Preston crash

A Porsche was wrecked in a crash in Preston in the early hours of the morning.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 28th Mar 2023, 07:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 08:02 BST

Police said the driver was ‘dealt with’ at the scene after the Porsche crashed on the A6 overnight, but no injuries were reported.

Sharing a picture of the crash on Twitter, Lancashire Road Police said the motorist was reported for allegedly driving without due care and attention and will be summoned to court.

In the police tweet, the white Porsche appears to have suffered extensive damage with one of its front wheels loose and bits of bodywork scattered across the road.

It was pictured at the roadside with the driver’s airbag deployed shortly after police attended the scene.

Lancashire Police has been contacted for further details.

