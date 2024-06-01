Lancashire Police searching for missing Penwortham man Luke Aldcroft

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 1st Jun 2024, 09:16 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2024, 09:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A police search is under way for a missing man from Penwortham.

Lancashire Police have issued a public appeal to help find Luke Aldcroft, last seen in Millbrook Way near Booths supermarkets at 6.50pm last night.

The force is concerned for his welfare and is asking anyone who sees him to report his whereabouts immediately.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Luke Aldcroft was last seen in Millbrook Way, Penwortham at around 6.50pm on Friday (May 31)Luke Aldcroft was last seen in Millbrook Way, Penwortham at around 6.50pm on Friday (May 31)
Luke Aldcroft was last seen in Millbrook Way, Penwortham at around 6.50pm on Friday (May 31)

A police spokesperson said: “Luke Aldcroft is currently missing from home and we’re really concerned for his welfare, so are now asking the public for help.

“Luke was last seen on Millbrook Way, Penwortham, at 6.50pm on Friday (May 31).

“When he was last seen, he was wearing a blue t-shirt, black joggers and black trainers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He is described as white, 6"3 with a medium build, long shaggy mousey brown hair and a bushy beard.

“Luke also has links to Cheshire, Merseyside and Manchester.

“We ask that you do not approach Luke, if you have any information that could help us find him, please contact us on 101 quoting LC-20240531-1272. “For any immediate sightings, please call 999.”

Related topics:Lancashire PolicePenwortham
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice