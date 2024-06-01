Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police search is under way for a missing man from Penwortham.

Lancashire Police have issued a public appeal to help find Luke Aldcroft, last seen in Millbrook Way near Booths supermarkets at 6.50pm last night.

The force is concerned for his welfare and is asking anyone who sees him to report his whereabouts immediately.

A police spokesperson said: “Luke Aldcroft is currently missing from home and we’re really concerned for his welfare, so are now asking the public for help.

“Luke was last seen on Millbrook Way, Penwortham, at 6.50pm on Friday (May 31).

“When he was last seen, he was wearing a blue t-shirt, black joggers and black trainers.

“He is described as white, 6"3 with a medium build, long shaggy mousey brown hair and a bushy beard.

“Luke also has links to Cheshire, Merseyside and Manchester.