Chorley Police issue warning following spate of motorped/motorbike thefts

Posting to Facebook on Easter Sunday, the force addressed the current criminal trend after they had recoverd two more stolen vehicles the night before (Saturday, April 8.)

The statement, by Police Community Support Officers 7435 Joe and 7094 Lewis, read: “In recent weeks we have posted with regards to an increase in reports of stolen Mopeds/ Motorbikes in the Chorley area. We have today recovered another 2 bikes stolen overnight from Chorley. These bikes have have been returned to their owners with several follow-up enquiries to conduct.

“This particular group of offenders are prolific at taking Mopeds/ Motorbikes and while efforts are being made to identify and deal with them we want to remind everyone to secure their vehicles appropriately in the meantime. Preventative measures such as alarms, steering locks and heavy-duty chains are all recommended. A single steering lock is unlikely to be effective in preventing this group from taking the vehicle.

“If you see any suspicious activity please report it to us at your earliest convenience via 101, reporting online via the Lancashire Constabulary website or by dialling 999 if a crime requiring police attendance is ongoing.”

What other incidents have their been?