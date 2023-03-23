Thieves flee on foot after being caught wheeling stolen moped along Chorley street
A number of men were caught wheeling a stolen moped along a street in Chorley.
Officers came across a number of men wheeling a Vespa moped along Yarrow Valley Way at around 9.30pm on Wednesday evening (March 22).
The men ran off as soon as they spotted the patrol, leading to a short chase on foot, but police said the men managed to escape despite their efforts.
PCSO’s Deary and Wilson-Ellis investigated the now abandoned moped and discovered it had been stolen from a nearby address minutes prior to it being found.
“The moped is now safe and the owner has been made aware of its whereabouts, further enquiries will be conducted tomorrow for CCTV in the local area,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
“Please ensure you keep your belongings, properties and vehicles as locked and secured as possible to protect yourselves as best you can.
“Additionally, we want to encourage you to report any suspicious activity you witness.”