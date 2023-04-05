Nearly 25,000 pupils in Chorley and South Ribble attend primary schools that are over capacity, figures have revealed.

According to data from the Department for Education (DfE), 19 primary schools in Chorley and South Ribble were above full capacity as of May 1, 2022.

A school is classed as in excess of capacity when the number of pupils enrolled is greater than its number of places.

Across the county, 99 primary schools were over capacity, with 19 of these being in Chorley and South Ribble. A futher 27 over capacity primary schools lie in neighbouring Preston.

The most recent data means that in the year 2021-2022, 24,335 pupils in Chorley and South Ribble were affected by overcrowded primary schools.

The Department for Education said most state schools that exceeded their capacity were over by fewer than 10 pupils, with about 7% exceeding their capacity by 10 or more.

Commenting on the over capacity levels, Jon Andrews, Education Policy Institute head of analysis, said: "Pupil numbers are already declining in primary, and will soon peak in secondary and special schools. The Department for Education estimate that the total pupil population will fall by over 900,000 between 2022 and 2032."

Mr Andrews also warned the result of schools operating over capacity is additional demands on teaching staff and pupils being left without their preferred choice of school.

Below is a full list of all the schools in Chorley and South Ribble that were above full capacity according to the most recent DfE figures:

Over crowded schools The 19 primary schools in Chorley and South Ribble that are over capacity.

Highfield Community Primary School Number of school places: 210. Number of pupils on roll: 264. Percentage over capacity: 25.7% (54 pupils over)

St Oswald's Catholic Primary School, Longton Number of school places: 210. Number of pupils on roll: 243. Percentage over capacity: 15.7% (33 pupils over)

Woodlea Junior School Number of school places: 227. Number of pupils on roll: 246. Percentage over capacity: 8.4% (19 pupils over)