Chorley man had pictures depicting sexual activity with horse, pig, fish and a cow

David Michael Young, of Ash Wood Court, Chorley, appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court after images of bestiality were found on his phone.

He pleaded guilty to an offence of possessing extreme pornographic images involving animals, with the charges relating to a period between August 2017 and October 2019.

The 37-year-old defendant was sentenced to an 18 month conditional discharge by the courts.

Preston Magistrates' Court

He was ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 towards costs.

The bench ordered his i-Phone to be forfeited and destroyed.

The maximum sentence for possession of images of bestiality is imprisonment for two years or an unlimited fine may also be imposed.