CCTV image released of man wanted in connection with sexual assault in Preston
A man is wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with a sexual assault in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 17th Oct 2023, 15:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 15:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The assault occurred in Rossall Street at around 10pm on Wednesday, August 30.
Detectives on Tuesday (October 17) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We have carried out numerous enquiries to identify the man in the CCTV and we are now asking for your help.
“Anyone with information – or the man himself – is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1746 of August 30.”