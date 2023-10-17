Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The assault occurred in Rossall Street at around 10pm on Wednesday, August 30.

Detectives on Tuesday (October 17) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We have carried out numerous enquiries to identify the man in the CCTV and we are now asking for your help.

