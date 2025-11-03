A man has been jailed for theft from a motor vehicle and vehicle interference in Crawshawbooth.

Between August 10 and 13, officers were called to reports of a man interfering with vehicles in the Crawshawbooth area of Rossendale, where it was reported that two pairs of sunglasses, a laptop and backpack had been taken.

Following enquiries from the Rural Task Force, David Driver, 48, of Farholme Lane, Bacup, was arrested and charged with vehicle interference and two counts of theft from a motor vehicle.

On Monday, October 27, Driver appeared at Burnley Magistrates Court, where he was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison.

Inspector Matt Plummer from the Rossendale Neighbourhood Team said: “We recognise that members of the local community had concerns regarding this matter, and we want to assure them that their voices have been heard and taken seriously.

“We hope that the outcome of this process offers reassurance and reflects our ongoing commitment to tackling the issues you raise to us.

“We will not tolerate criminality in Rossendale.”

If you have concerns about issues which are happening in your area, you can sign up to Lancashire Talking and have your say here.