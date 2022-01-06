CCTV footage released as concern grows for man who disappeared after Preston street fight

A fight broke out between two men "inside and outside" a silver Vauxhall Astra" in Selborne Street at around 12.35pm on Wednesday (January 5).

One of the men - who police said was "being treated as a potential victim of a crime" - has not been seen since the altercation.

Detectives today (January 6) released CCTV footage of the man in the hopes the public could help to locate him.

Det Sgt Lisa Hough, of South CID, said: "We have a dedicated team of officers attached to this investigation and we have already carried out a number of enquiries to try to establish a full picture of what has occurred.

"Our priority at the moment remains to locate the man in the CCTV to ensure he is safe and well.

“I would ask anybody who recognises him or anybody who has information on his whereabouts to call police straight away.

Detectives said the man went missing following an altercation in Selborne Street , Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"Similarly, if anybody saw a silver Vauxhall Astra driving erratically in the area at that time I would ask them to contact us."

The man was wearing a black puffer jacket, dark jeans and black trainers at the time of the attack.

Anybody with information was urged to contact 101, quoting log number 0538 of January 5.

For immediate sightings of the man in the CCTV image, call 999.

Det Insp Paul Whitehead said the "priority at the moment" was to locate the man and make sure he was safe (Credit: Lancashire Police)