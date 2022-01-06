Public urged not to approach Preston man wanted for breaching court bail
A 29-year-old man from Preston is wanted by police for breaching his court bail.
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 2:58 pm
Simon Leslie Allonby is described as white, 6ft 1in tall, with blue eyes, short light brown hair and a dark beard.
The 29-year-old man has links to Ribbleton and the city centre, police said.
Officers urged the public not to approach Allonby but to report any immediate sightings by calling 999.
For non-immediate sightings contact 101 or email [email protected]
Read More
Read MorePotential victim of crime in Preston urgently sought by police as concern grows ...
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.