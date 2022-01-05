Potential victim of crime in Preston urgently sought by police as concern grows for his welfare
An urgent appeal was launched to help find a man who went missing following a fight in Preston.
A fight broke out between two men "inside and outside of a silver Vauxhall Astra" in Selborne Street at around 12.35pm today (January 5).
Police released a CCTV image of a man - believed to have been involved in the altercation - who was being treated as a potential victim of a crime.
The man has not been seen since the altercation and police said they urgently need to speak to him.
Det Insp Paul Whitehead, of South CID, said: "We are at the very early stages of our investigation and we are still trying to establish a full picture of what has occurred.
"Our priority at the moment is locating the man in the CCTV to ensure he is safe and well.
"I would ask anybody who recognises him or anybody who has information on his whereabouts to call police straight away.
"Similarly, if anybody saw a silver Vauxhall Astra driving erratically in the area at that time I would ask them to contact us."
The man was wearing a black puffer jacket, dark jeans and black trainers.
Anybody with information was urged to contact 101, quoting log number 0538 of January 5.
For immediate sightings of the man in the CCTV image, call 999.
